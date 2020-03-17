SAN ANTONIO — Some large delivery services are doing what they can to help customers, businesses, and food runners navigate these uncertain times.
With government officials across the country mandating social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, many restaurants are facing a crunch. Some places including New York City have already ordered restaurants to do takeout and delivery only.
Favor
Favor announced via email on Monday that they will be waiving commission fees for independent restaurant partners throughout Texas until the end of March. This applies to all locally owned and operated restaurants with up to five locations.
In addition, they will be waiving primetime pricing for all customers and providing four weeks of financial assistance to any food runners diagnosed with coronavirus or otherwise ordered to quarantine.
Postmates
Through March 31, the company is dropping delivery fees by half from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on orders of $10 or more.
In a special partnership, Postmates is also offering free delivery on Chipotle orders through March.
Uber Eats
The company announced on Monday that they'll be waiving delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants using their service across the United States and Canada.
