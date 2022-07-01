Fake coronavirus testing sites popping up across San Antonio | Here's how to tell if it's legitimate

Authorities say they’re after your personal information.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re trying to get tested for COVID-19, the City of San Antonio is warning you to stay alert as they’ve been made aware of fake testing sites across town.

Metro Health said the people running fake sites aren’t running the tests correctly. And authorities also said they’re after your personal information —things like birthdays and social security numbers.

Here are some things to look out for if you’re trying to get a test:

They won’t have a logo or signage

The pop-up site will be located on a sidewalk, or in a seemingly random place

They try to charge you

It’s not affiliated with a storefront or health care provider

"If you suspect a fake testing site, ask more questions. Visit their website. Call them to get more information," said Metro Health Medical Director Junda Woo.

If you have a reason to believe that a testing site is fake, The City asks you to report it here.

And if you want to get a COVID-19 test with a legitimate provider, click here for a list of sites.