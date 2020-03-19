SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council is holding a meeting to provide updates on the city's response to the coronavirus.

The council is expected to vote on extending bar and restaurant closures for the next 30 days.

During the meeting, city leaders shared how they are relying on the commitment of the public to follow the guidelines, and for the community as a whole to understand what's being asked of them, and to comply.

"We will do our best to protect and serve this community. We will get through this and it will not be easy. There are a lot of people counting on the city and failure is not an option for us," said City Manager Erik J Walsh.

Walsh says they are prioritizing the staff and resources on the public's recovery, and the services being provided to the community on a daily basis. He says they are looking at financial alternatives and strategies as more information becomes available.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, "I'm very grateful to be a San Antonian," describing how he wants to see Americans working together to make its people stronger at the end of the day.

City projections are as follows:

SA City Council slides

A breakdown of "passenger/patient count" at Lackland Air Force Base was also presented at the meeting. As of Thursday, there are a total of 388 passengers/patients.

San Antonio City Council meeting