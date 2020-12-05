Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling and more to host virtual graduation for 2020 seniors

The ceremony will take place Friday, May 15 on Facebook

CLEVELAND — Facebook has recruited some big names to help out with their '#Graduation2020' ceremony.

In a showing of solidarity with the class of 2020, Facebook is throwing a massive party to commemorate the incredible obstacles that students in both high school and college have overcome.

Variety is reporting that the show will be live-streamed on May 15 at 2:00 p.m., and will kick off with a message from Facebook's COO Cheryl Sandberg.

Hosted by 'The Office' stars Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, the commencement will also feature an address from Oprah and a live performance of 'The Climb' by Miley Cyrus.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

The additional appearances range from stars in sports, beauty, youtube, fashion, movies and television, and so many more.

The complete lineup of guest stars includes: AdamRayOkay (as Rosa), Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Cardi B, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus & Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Drew McIntyre, Dude Perfect, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda and Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess and Gabriel Conte, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi.

This is not the only live commencement ceremony taking place. Just last week, President Barack Obama and former-first-lady Michelle Obama signed on to deliver speeches at several virtual ceremonies in the coming months.