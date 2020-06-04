SCHERTZ, Texas — The Evo Entertainment Drive-In has been ordered to close due to "shelter-in-place restrictions."

The company took to its website Monday to make the announcement.

Their statement reads:

"Due to new shelter-in-place restrictions, we have been ordered by the City of Schertz to halt operation of the EVO® Drive-In Experience.

We are immensely grateful to the amazing people of our community for their overwhelming support of this initiative to spread positivity and a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times, and look forward to opening our doors once again to provide an incredible entertainment experience here at EVO®.

While we are no longer able to offer the drive-in experience, we will continue to offer curbside and delivery service from our kitchens, as well as free grocery delivery from EVO® market.

Stay safe & healthy, EVO Family. We’ll see you when this storm passes."

