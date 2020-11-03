SAN ANTONIO — This is a complete list of all the canceled or postponed events KENS 5 has been made aware of in the San Antonio area. These events were canceled or postponed due to fears of coronavirus and risk of spreading illnesses in large crowds. San Antonio city leaders say the risk of getting coronavirus remains very low.

Friday, March 13 - Sunday March 15 - Univision's Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in Travis Park was canceled and not rescheduled. The official Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair event is still going ahead as planned in Market Square.

Saturday, March 14 - The Big Brother casting call in San Antonio was canceled.

Tues. March 17- Thurs. March 19 - Self Storage Association annual conference has been canceled and has not been rescheduled.

Sunday, March 22- Wed. March 25 - 2020 PDC Summit has been canceled and has not been rescheduled.

Some area colleges have canceled or delayed classes or moved to online instruction. Click here for that list.

RELATED: Texas colleges extend spring break, move online in response to coronavirus

RELATED: UT classes could go fully online after spring break

RELATED: What happens inside JBSA-Lackland quarantine?