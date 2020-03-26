AURORA, Colo. —

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the state, 9Wants to Know has confirmed an ICE employee in Colorado has tested positive.

The employee works in an administrative capacity at the GEO ICE processing center, which is near 37th Avenue and Peoria Street in Denver.

The employee did not have any contact with inmates as part of their position, a spokesperson for the agency said.

So far, no ICE detainees have tested positive in Colorado. One ICE detainee in New Jersey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

“......ICE is taking important steps to further safeguard those in our care. As a precautionary measure, ICE has temporarily suspended social visitation in all detention facilities,” the agency said on its website.

On Wednesday, 9Wants to Know reported on dozens of inmates in the metro area who are suspected of having COVID-19.

