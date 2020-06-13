Eight San Antonio police officers have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days

SAN ANTONIO — Eight San Antonio Police Department officers have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days, according to the department's public information office.
"Five of those officers are assigned to patrol and the remaining three officers are assigned to specialized units," they said in a statement Friday night. "We can confirm that three of the eight officers did have close contact with one another. Out of an abundance of caution, the affected workplaces have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. SAPD is working with Metro Health to determine contact tracing.”
This comes after nearly two weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the city and across the world. It is unclear if any of these officers worked during the demonstrations.
