x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

coronavirus

Eight San Antonio police officers have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days

Five of the officers are assigned to patrol, and the other three are on specialized units according to the public information office for the SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — Eight San Antonio Police Department officers have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days, according to the department's public information office.

"Five of those officers are assigned to patrol and the remaining three officers are assigned to specialized units," they said in a statement Friday night. "We can confirm that three of the eight officers did have close contact with one another. Out of an abundance of caution, the affected workplaces have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. SAPD is working with Metro Health to determine contact tracing.”

This comes after nearly two weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the city and across the world. It is unclear if any of these officers worked during the demonstrations.

We will update this story as it develops.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott agrees with Wolff on value of wearing a mask, but doesn't think government should be able to mandate it

RELATED: Wait times at some Texas MedClinic locations are more than 24 hours. This is why.

RELATED: Coronavirus Tracker: Here's how cases are trending in San Antonio and Texas

RELATED: #WeAreOne | Texas Longhorn athletes demand changes from UT regarding racial injustice