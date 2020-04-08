Edgewood ISD votes to extend remote learning through October

With a unanimous vote of 7-0, the Board of Trustees passed a resolution to extend remote learning from September 14 to October 9.

SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood ISD appears to be the first district in the San Antonio area deciding to extend the remote learning period longer than others due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a unanimous (7-0) vote Tuesday, the Edgewood ISD Board of Trustees passed a resolution which will keep students learning virtually for the 2019-2020 school year through at least October 9. The previous date set by the district was September 14.

The district said the school board and superintendent will re-evaluate learning options based on the health environment - before deciding what to do next.

“While school may be unconventional this year, safety is top priority for students and staff and the extension will allow a safe and effective back to school transition,” Edgewood ISD Superintendent, Dr. Eduardo Hernández, said.

The board also approved the purchase of Apple iPads, Dell laptops and Verizon hot spots for grades Pre-K – 12, as well as the purchase of iPads for prekindergarten, Head Start and special education para-professionals.

In July, the board had approved modifying the start date of August 17 - with the first four weeks of school taking place remotely. The board also approved to offer 1:1 devices for all students during the COVID-19 pandemic. EISD said it will provide school supplies for all students.

In a news release, the district said it continues to "work collaboratively with local and state officials to include the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Metro Health, and the Texas Education Agency to evaluate the needs of the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and works to ensure a healthy and safe working environment for students and staff."