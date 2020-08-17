Eagle Pass ISD police officer loses his battle with coronavirus

Officer Santos Hernandez was a veteran law enforcement officer.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Eagle Pass Independent School District is mourning the loss of Officer Santos Hernandez who lost his battle with coronavirus on Sunday.

EPISD Interim Police Chief Cristino Ynosencio said Hernandez had served with the district for two years.

Prior to working with the school district, Ynosencio said Hernandez served as an officer with the Eagle Pass Police Department for more than 10 years, and also with the Maverick County Sheriff's Office prior to that as a jailer and deputy.

Hernandez, 51, leaves behind a wife and 9-year-old daughter.

Ynosencio said Hernandez recently lost his parents to coronavirus.

Hernandez was in a San Antonio hospital when he died.

Law enforcement will be escorting Hernandez's body to home to Eagle Pass on Monday night.