DSHS to bring mortuary trailers to San Antonio as precaution

SAN ANTONIO — While COVID-19 cases continue to climb across South Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be bringing five mortuary trailers to San Antonio, DSHS said on Tuesday.

DSHS said they submitted a Resource Request Form on Aug. 4 through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to FEMA for five mortuary trailers as a precaution.

They will be staged centrally in San Antonio in case any local jurisdictions around the state need this kind of support. None have requested it at this point.

FEMA previously provided this resource for earlier increases in COVID-19 fatalities and has indicated they will be delivered in the next week to two weeks.

DSHS said they don’t know of any place that needs the trailers right now due to COVID, but part of a response is being prepared for what could happen.

Knowing that it takes a few weeks for the trailers to arrive, they said they wanted to go ahead and put the request in.

Currently, 1,413 patients infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the San Antonio area, the highest number of concurrent hospitalizations since January 21. 367 patients are in intensive care, as of Monday, August 16.

San Antonio leaders spoke to the dire conditions at area hospitals last week, during which they indicated the stress the most recent COVID-19 spike, fueled by cases of the highly contagious delta variant, has put on the city's emergency services. During a 23-minute span last week, the city was without available ambulances to answer emergency calls due to the influx of COVID responses needed.