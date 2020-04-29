UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, mobile test collection locations are organized in counties across East Texas.

On Wednesday, health officials set up a drive-thru locatio in Gilmer, where up to 60 tests were available for residents of Upshur County experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

"We're just trying to help minimize what we can do for our citizens and our county to keep them as safe as we can," Marc Nichols, emergency management coordinator for Upshur County, said.

The test were conducted through three different stations manned by the Texas National Guard. Nichols says results are expected within 48 hours.

"Once we get those results that's obviously going to help our county come up with a better plan on reopening businesses and reopening along the governor's actions that have come forward to try to get our county back to some sort of normal," Nichols said.

Additional testing will be conducted throughout East Texas through the month of April and beginning of May.

April 30

Sabine County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

301 Mann St.

Hemphill, TX

Hopkins County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1200 Houston St.

Sulphur Springs, TX

May 1

Nacogdoches County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5707 North St.

Nacogdoches, TX

San Augustine County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1109 Oaklawn St.

San Augustine, TX

Wood County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1150 North Newsom St.

Mineola TX

May 2

Angelina County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

601 N 2nd St

Lufkin ,TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

14780 HW 59

Diboll, TX