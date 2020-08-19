Tracking COVID-19 cases at San Antonio area school districts

As school districts reopen for in-person learning around the area, KENS 5 is helping parents monitor health and safety for their children.

As part of recent Metro Health directives, districts in San Antonio are required to make COVID-19 case information available online. We have compiled a list of websites and links to find that information for each district, both within San Antonio and in the surrounding area.

Most districts were expected to return in person in early September, though some opened their doors to in-person learning in mid-to-late August.

See the complete list below:

Boerne ISD: The district returned to in-person learning on August 12. Parents also had the option to continue distance learning.

Comal ISD: The district is offering both on-campus and remote learning options. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 25.

Judson ISD: School starts with all-virtual learning on August 24. Some students who meet certain requirements will be allowed to begin September 8 and all students will be given the options to return to in-person learning on September 28.

Northside ISD: The district will start the year with virtual learning for all students on Monday, August 24. There will be no in-person instruction until at least Tuesday, Sept. 8, after Labor Day.

The district has set up a "Back to School" portal for families to help with the logistics of going back to school, but there is nothing specific yet on where COVID-19 cases will be reported.

North East ISD: School started on August 17 for virtual-only and the district said schools will remain virtual for the first three weeks of this year.

The district also does not have a specific place for COVID-19 cases to be reported, but here is link to the "COVID-19 Critical Updates" page.

San Antonio ISD: School started in August 17 for virtual-only and the district plans to reopen to in-person learning on September 8, pending Metro Health recommendations.

Southwest ISD: School starts on August 24 for virtual-only and district plans to reopen to in-person learning on September 8.