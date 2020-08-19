x
Coronavirus

Tracking COVID-19 cases at San Antonio area school districts

SAN ANTONIO — As school districts reopen for in-person learning around the area, KENS 5 is helping parents monitor health and safety for their children.

As part of recent Metro Health directives, districts in San Antonio are required to make COVID-19 case information available online. We have compiled a list of websites and links to find that information for each district, both within San Antonio and in the surrounding area.

Most districts were expected to return in person in early September, though some opened their doors to in-person learning in mid-to-late August.

See the complete list below:

Boerne ISD: The district returned to in-person learning on August 12. Parents also had the option to continue distance learning.

Boerne ISD COVID-19 Information Center

Comal ISD: The district is offering both on-campus and remote learning options. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 25. 

A COVID-19 dashboard

Judson ISD: School starts with all-virtual learning on August 24. Some students who meet certain requirements will be allowed to begin September 8 and all students will be given the options to return to in-person learning on September 28.

Judson ISD Confirmed or Suspected COVID-19 Cases

Northside ISD: The district will start the year with virtual learning for all students on Monday, August 24. There will be no in-person instruction until at least Tuesday, Sept. 8, after Labor Day.

The district has set up a "Back to School" portal for families to help with the logistics of going back to school, but there is nothing specific yet on where COVID-19 cases will be reported.

Northside ISD Back to School portal

North East ISD: School started on August 17 for virtual-only and the district said schools will remain virtual for the first three weeks of this year. 

The district also does not have a specific place for COVID-19 cases to be reported, but here is link to the "COVID-19 Critical Updates" page.

North East ISD Critical Updates  

San Antonio ISD: School started in August 17 for virtual-only and the district plans to reopen to in-person learning on September 8, pending Metro Health recommendations.

SAISD's "Safe School Start Communications Hub"

Southwest ISD: School starts on August 24 for virtual-only and district plans to reopen to in-person learning on September 8.

Southwest ISD COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 resource pages for other districts around the San Antonio area:

Alamo Heights ISD

Archdiocese of SA Catholic Schools

Blanco ISD

D'Hanis ISD

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Harlandale ISD

La Vernia ISD

Lackland ISD

Marion ISD

Medina Valley ISD

Navarro ISD

Randolph Field ISD

San Felipe Del Rio CISD

San Marcos ISD

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Seguin ISD

Southside ISD

