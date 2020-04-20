SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 18,923 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 477 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. p.m. on Sunday, April 19, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,015 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 19. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 296 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Starting Monday, April 20, most San Antonians have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Monday, April 20

7:00 a.m.

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion. It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is "very close to a deal.”

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set. The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote.

6:15 a.m.

There were more than 759,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 7:45 a.m. ET on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 70,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Sunday, April 19

7:15 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported five inmates in custody at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said the inmates, which had recently been relocated to the infirmary for medical observation, initially developed a fever over 100°, and were subsequently tested for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 20 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 21 deputies, one video visitation civilian employee, one dispatcher, one Bexar County facilities maintenance employee, one UHS nurse, and one Bexar County fleet maintenance employee.

6:13 p.m.

City leaders say there are 1,015 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 19. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 296 people have recovered. The additional death reported Sunday was a resident of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. That is the 18th resident to have died of coronavirus at the center, officials said.

5:45 p.m.

As of April 19, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are 69 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 127 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including one death, a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.

2:32 p.m.

Sad news from the entertainment world over the weekend: Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to complications while battling coronavirus | Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

2:15 p.m.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says a judge doesn't have the authority to change Texas law. A state judge ruled last week that all Texas voters afraid of contracting COVID-19 through in-person voting should be allowed to vote by mail during the pandemic. But Paxton plans to appeal.

Paxton is also keeping a close eye on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican attorney says he's received 8,000 complaints just this month about businesses driving up prices on essential items such as masks and ventilators.

9:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests are now being conducted daily in the U.S. but suggested that governors and not the federal government were to blame for numbers not being higher. Pence tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “if states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight.”

He said the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week. Meanwhile on Fox News Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the testing, “we’re way late on it, and that is the failure. The president gets an 'F,' a failure on the testing.”

8:30 a.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday his party is close to coming to an agreement with Republicans regarding a new coronavirus response bill.

Schumer said Sunday on CNN that the Democrats have made "very good progress," and the Senate leader said that he is hopeful they can "come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning.”

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 735,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6 a.m. EDT Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 39,000 deaths in the U.S. and 66,000 recoveries. More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted.

