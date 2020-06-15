DoSeum offers free admission to healthcare workers, accepts online reservations

The children's museum will reopen to members and is offering free admission to healthcare workers the week of June 22.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's children's museum, the DoSeum, has announced it will reopen Monday, June 29, to the general public, after being shut down for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members, however, can begin visiting the DoSeum a week earlier than that - starting on Monday, June 22. The DoSeum is also offering free admission during that week for all health care workers.

An online reservations system opened at noon, today, to allow visitors to reserve a time slot.

In a news release, the DoSeum said it has "always taken great care to implement the best cleaning and sanitation practices and has implemented new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and continue prioritizing the health and safety of its staff and guests."

In addition to saying they have met or exceeded both Texas' and the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations, the DoSeum is providing 2-hour visiting windows, and reducing occupancy while they reopen.

“We have certainly missed our guests and are excited to welcome our community back into our space.

"As we reopen our doors and implement a phased re-opening model, we remain devoted to providing families a safe space for joyful discovery while continuing to prioritize their safety and health,” Dan Menelly, DoSeum CEO, said. “We remain committed to adhering to every health guideline and following strict protocols so families may feel safe while visiting with us.”

Face masks are required for all staff and guests 10 years and older - both inside and outside. They are highly encouraged for children 2 years and older.

Menellly said the reopening comes as the DoSeum celebrates a special milestone.

“We’re especially fortunate to have our reopeing coincide with our fifth year anniversary," Menelly said. "There is much to celebrate and we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming back our youngest citizens and their families.”

The DoSeum pointed out there are some exceptions to wearing face masks. They may be removed temporarily if eating or drinking at one of the museum's designated cafe areas.

They are also asking people to remember safety measures and help by doing the following:

• Avoid, where possible, being in a group of 10 or more

• Maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others not in your party

• Respect exhibit capacities

• Use hand sanitizer and wash your hands often

• Be mindful of time spent in each exhibit as a courtesy to other guests

• Stay home if you feel sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• All guests will be required to follow the guidelines outlined by the governor of Texas.

• Be kind to other guests and staff