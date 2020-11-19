Don't invite COVID-19 to this year's Thanksgiving. Get tested this weekend for free.

Community Labs is offering free testing for asymptomatic individuals this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Earlier this week, the CDC warned against traveling or gathering in large groups this Thanksgiving in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, a nonprofit organization is doing its part to keep this year's Thanksgiving free of COVID-19.

This weekend, Community Labs will extend its testing to provide free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals ahead of the major November holiday.

The tests administered by Community Labs returns results in 24 hours and increases one's odds of enjoying a safe holiday.

Testing will be held from Saturday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

AT&T Center (Gate C, Lot 2), 1 AT&T Center Parkway

1 AT&T Center Parkway Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237

5626 San Fernando St., 78237 Ramirez Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224