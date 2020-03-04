JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last fall, Ben Conarck left his job covering prisons and criminal justice for The Florida Times-Union to take what some might consider a quieter beat: a health reporter at the Miami Herald.

The coronavirus changed that.

“I was about six months into a yearlong commitment when the pandemic hit,” said Conarck from his apartment in Miami Beach. “And my job quickly became maybe the most crucial job in the newsroom, which was being the lead reporter on the coronavirus.”

Conarck began studying the outbreak in January and wrote his first story the following month.

“Since then it’s obviously become the biggest story in the world,” he says. “It’s a crazy time.”

Conark’s reporting on the virus has been prolific, his schedule rigorous.

“I wake up, probably have a few texts from my editor, and spend the entire day reporting. … I haven’t left my apartment [other than to walk his dog Coltrane] in about three weeks," he said.

But while his reporting about the virus is relevant on a global stage, a recent viral social media post had nothing to do with the novel coronavirus.

“I think [I] doubled or maybe tripled my number of followers over the past week because I tweeted about my grandma,” Conarck said.

In a March 26 Tweet, he wrote, “My 89 y/o grandmother, who is isolated at home in CT, just told me she reads the replies to my tweets and then investigates the profiles of people who leave rude replies. So don’t be mean to me or my grandma will judge you.”

The Tweet got more than 555,000 likes and was retweeted over 39,000 times. Someone even made a T-shirt of it.

“I had to mute the grandma tweet pretty early on,” said Conark with a laugh. “It was just unmanageable.”

After the tweet blew up, he told his grandmother she should read the replies. She texted him, “Best day I have had since my lockdown. I wish I could send a homemade banana bread to all my new buddies -- but blame Ben, he put me on lockdown!!!.”

In fact, Conarck did put his grandma on lockdown. Recognizing the danger of COVID-19 early on because of his reporting, he told his family to keep her at home and isolated.

“Part of the benefit of me focusing in on this stuff early on, before Connecticut confirmed its first case, I was like, ‘make sure grandma doesn’t leave the house, make sure she doesn’t even go to the store.’ And five days or so later, this party that has now made national news in The New York Times happened, where it was like a super spreading event. ... And that town that she lives in [Westport, Conn.] became the epicenter of an outbreak. So we all feel really lucky that we got her out of harm’s way as soon as possible," he said.

Conarck did end up posting his grandma’s banana bread recipe for his Twitter followers, which was liked, if not baked, by more than 20 thousand people.

Even as he reports the most consequential story of his career, he says the episode served as “a bittersweet” reminder about people's priorities.

“I love my grandmother and glad everyone can connect to her, but it’s like, hey, man -- I’ve been doing pretty aggressive journalism for the past three-and-a-half years, and I guess it’s the grandma content that people really want," he said.