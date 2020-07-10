'Don't be afraid': Southeast Texas doctors respond to President Trump's tweet about COVID-19

"It's something you have to realize that you don't want it, but if you get it, it's more than likely you're going to survive."

BEAUMONT, Texas — President Trump is facing renewed criticism for comparing COVID-19 to the flu.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that Americans shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 while announcing he would be leaving the hospital to finish recovering at the White House.

There's been a mixed response coming from doctors in the medical community since his tweet, which read in part, "Don't let it dominate your life."

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Dr. Ray Callas said he feels that Trump's words have been taken out of context by some.

Callas fought the virus himself, and he said it does change your perspective.

"I think that as a person who had coronavirus, and knowing how you get through it, it's something you have to realize that you don't want it but if you get it, it's more than likely you're going to survive," Callas said.

Beaumont Dr. Msonthi Levine also believes we're in a much better place now compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

"I think most people, emotionally have moved on and the fear level is significantly down in the community," Levine said.

He said it's important to note the president was treated with a host of antibodies that the general public may not currently have access to.

"Doing that in a general population community hospital is very taxing and almost unable to be done," Levine said.

That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious disease experts, said now isn't the time to let down your guard.

"It is a viral disease that has a broad range of manifestations with the potential to make people very ill and kill them," Fauci said.

So far, COVID-19 is responsible for more than 7 million infections and 210,000 deaths in the United States.