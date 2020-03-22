SAN ANTONIO — A federal court issued a temporary restraining order against a website offering consumers access to fraudulent coronavirus vaccine kits, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

This marks the DOJ's first action in federal court to combat fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action was filed in Austin, Texas against the operators of the website "coronavirusmedicalkit.com".

According to the information posted on the fraudulent website, consumers would get access to World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine kits in exchange for a shipping charge of $4.95, which consumers would pay by entering their credit card information.

There are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines.

The action follows the Attorney General's direction to prioritize "the detection, investigation, and prosecution of illegal conduct related to the pandemic."

The registrar of the fraudulent website has since been ordered to block public access to it. An investigation into the website and its operators is ongoing.