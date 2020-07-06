As more places open, doctors warn against letting your guard down

Kemah Boardwalk, Pleasure Pier, bars and restaurants are taking steps to keep guests safe. But still, you have to do your part.

HOUSTON — Hospitals in the Texas Medical Center continue to see more and more patients with coronavirus and health experts are warning you not to let your guard down even though more businesses are reopening.

For the first time in more than two months, Kemah Boardwalk is fully back to life.

“It’s awesome, we’re excited, we’re seeing all of the happy guests that are coming out here," Kemah Boardwalk General Manager Jacob Bigger said.

But it looks just a little different.

“You’ll see sanitizing stations around the property for the guests to use. Our employees that are in guest-facing positions are wearing gloves and masks," Bigger said.

Signs are posted around the park telling people to keep their distance. Guests are spread out during the rides, and after, every seat, handlebar and seat belt that was used is sanitized.

“We want them to come out here and have a good time. We don’t want them to have to worry about what they’ve been worrying about the past couple of months. We want them to come out and enjoy themselves, get out of the house, enjoy this beautiful fresh air out here in Kemah, Texas," Bigger said.

And if you’re looking to get out, health experts say outside is best.

“We do know that UV light can kill the virus on environmental surfaces, so touching things, not saying that you shouldn’t use hand sanitizer, but you know you don’t have to worry about it quite as much as inside," UTHealth Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Troisi said.

But don’t get too comfortable. Kemah Boardwalk, Pleasure Pier, bars and restaurants are taking every step they can to keep guests safe. But still, you have to do your part.

“People need to do their part. We have to continue to follow all of the things we’ve been doing in terms of really judicious hand washing and repeated hand washing, wearing masks, keeping 6 feet apart," President and CEO of Houston Methodist Marc Boom said.

You also have take responsibility for your own health.

“Yes, we’re going to go out in the community, we’re opening up society more, we’re opening up businesses more. But we need to do that very safely and carefully because otherwise, our own personal behaviors are going to come back and bite us. And we may allow a situation to get out of control which, of course, is not what any of us wants to have happen," Boom said.

