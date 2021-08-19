Doctor waiting for further data on when all populations will need COVID-19 vaccine booster

For now, the CDC only recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people can get a third dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and White House will be rolling out its plan for many Americans to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But one local doctor is reminding people that not everyone is eligible just yet. The change in COVID-19 vaccine guidance is to be expected.

“It’s not unusual for any vaccine over a certain period of time to have some waning immunity,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, Chief Medical Officer at University Health. He said they are still waiting for data to definitively show when larger populations need a third dose.

For now, he says to follow the CDC who says people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are recommended to get an additional dose at least 28 days after a second Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The CDC says that only represents 3% of the adult population

Dr. Alsip said don’t get ahead of public health officials.

“For example, if you’ve had a vaccine two or three months ago, and you’re not immunocompromised, you should still be waiting until the recommended interval after the second dose before you get your third one,” he says.

Dr. Alsip says they’re not sure when this could expand to other groups. Their biggest concern remains people who are not vaccinated.

“That’s what troubles us most, at least in the hospitals, because they represent, at least in University Hospital, about 93% of patients we have to admit for COVID,” he says.

Dr. Alsip is urging people to take advantage of the vaccine.

“It’s the best protection and the best way you can protect your own life,” he says.