SAN ANTONIO — A physician has tested positive for coronavirus at North Central Baptist Hospital, a Stone Oak-area hospital, according to a spokesperson with Baptist Health System.

All patients and staff involved have been notified, and only one person has been recommended for self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a spokesperson with BHS.

All others are considered low risk for infection.

"North Central Baptist has the appropriate personnel and the necessary equipment to treat patients or visitors who may present with COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, staff and community safe," the representative said.