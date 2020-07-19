Disney guests now need to be 'stationary' while eating, drinking

Walt Disney World Resort appeared to update its website with new language within its mask policy.

ORLANDO, Fla. — All guests at Walt Disney World are required to mask up, except when eating or drinking, of course.

But some new language on the resort's website advises guests need to be "stationary" when doing so. Disney previously said in its reopening plan guests could take off a mask when eating and drinking "while dining."

It appears the change largely captures the food and drink items that can be purchased "to-go." 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Disney for clarification.

"You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing," the policy reads.

Walt Disney World opened to guests for the first time on July 11 since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March. The Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom opened first, with Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot opening days later.

Disney also advises guests to "maintain appropriate physical distancing" when eating or drinking at its parks.

