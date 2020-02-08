Delta pilots turn plane around when 2 passengers refuse to wear masks

The airline, like most others, require passengers to wear a mask while in flight in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DETROIT — A Delta Air Lines flight last week returned to the gate at Detroit Metro Airport when two passengers wouldn't put on a face covering, WXYZ-TV reports.

The July 23 flight left Detroit for Atlanta as the passengers were asked to put on a mask but reportedly refused to do so. According to CNN, the company in a statement said they were "non-compliant with crew instructions."

Delta said: "Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions. After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta."

Spokesperson Emma Protis told CNN the two passengers were removed from the plane.

After a delay, WXYZ-TV reports, the plane eventually was able to leave for Atlanta.

Delta and other major airlines in recent months have stepped up enforcement of their mask policies in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Passengers who refuse might face consequences including up to being banned from flying the airline.

