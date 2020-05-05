With people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, virtual story time is becoming a popular way to keep kids and parents engaged and entertained.

For fans of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling's latest project might be their favorite during this time.

The author joined fictional fan universe Wizarding World to offer Harry Potter at Home — a way to bring Hogwarts a little closer to home.

Celebrities from the Harry Potter universe and beyond will take turns reading "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Daniel Radcliffe — Harry Potter himself — read the first chapter of the book, called "The Boy Who Lived."

Other notable names announced to read portions of the book include soccer star David Beckham, actress Dakota Fanning and actor Eddie Redmayne, who plays the leading role in the "Fantastic Beasts" prequel films.

The videos of the readings will be available on wizardingworld.com, and the audio versions will be available on Spotify.

Daniel Radcliffe attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP