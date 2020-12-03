SAN ANTONIO — Country music duo Dan + Shay have rescheduled a concert at San Antonio's AT&T Center due to coronavirus.
The arena announced that the show planned for March 19 has been postponed until August 1. All tickets for the original date will be honored.
The group announced that they are postponing the entire spring leg of their arena tour.
