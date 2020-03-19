Updated at 3:25 p.m. to reflect dates of possible exposure.

A server at the popular Dallas steakhouse Town Hearth tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, restaurant owner Nick Badovinus said.

Badovinus told WFAA on Thursday that he's concerned about any customers who may have come into contact with the server.

“There seems to be a continuing lack of awareness out there in the community and I think there's a responsibility to be transparent about this,” Badovinus said.

The server informed Town Hearth management about feeling ill and was immediately sent home on Friday, March 13, days before local restrictions closed restaurants.

Dallas County and the City of Dallas announced on Monday the closure of all bars and lounges and ordered all restaurants to transition to takeout or delivery service only.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced similar restrictions statewide Thursday.

After testing positive Wednesday, the server remains in quarantine. The server is doing OK, according to Town Hearth management.

The restaurant remains closed.

Badovinus wants customers who may have visited Town Hearth between Feb. 28 and March 13 to be aware.

“We’ve informed our staff and we are going to do everything we can to let people know that if they came to our restaurant over the last two weeks, they may have been exposed,” he said.

Badovinus posted a message to his patrons online.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus are different from seasonal allergies. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

While some businesses may shy away from speaking out in fear of bad publicity, Badovinus is doing the opposite.

“Everybody has to really take this seriously," he said. "Knowing what I know, I want to be as transparent as possible to do my part to prevent that from happening."

