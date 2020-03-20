Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell are teaming up to donate $500,000 to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

The announcement was made Friday morning.

"We can’t thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own," Cuban said. "I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

Cuban and the star athletes, along with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation, say $500,000 will be allocated to childcare for healthcare employees.

Daniel Podolsky, the president of UT Southwestern, says the hospital is deeply grateful for the donation.

"This will alleviate a tremendous burden faced by so many nurses, physicians, lab technicians, and other care team members working nonstop on our COVID-19 response. Having support for childcare will be one less thing they have to worry about," Podolsky said.

Cuban tweeted around 11:30 a.m., saying Dončić and Powell were the ones who took the lead on the donation.

“Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers,” said Dončić. “They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help.”

“We are extremely grateful for the amazing bravery shown by our health professionals during this difficult time,” Powell said.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced it was suspending its season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

The suspension, however, didn't stop Cuban from providing financial support for hourly-paid employees at the American Airlines Center.

Since then, Cuban has turned to social media to share his support for the community.

On March 14, the Dallas Mavericks organization announced it would reimburse its employees for breakfast or lunch purchases made from local businesses.

The Mavericks' owner has also stressed that business owners should explore government loan options before firing any employees.

More on WFAA: