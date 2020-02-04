This story will be continuously updated as new cases are reported.

So far in North Texas, there have been at least 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in area nursing facilities and state-supported living centers.

More than 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Below is a breakdown of cases at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers.

Dallas County

Number of cases: 71 cases, 6 deaths

On April 12, health officials said three more residents at area facilities had died, though they did not specify what facilities. One was a woman in her 60s who had lived at a facility in Garland, another was a man in his 90s who was a resident of a Richardson facility and the third was a man in his 80s who was at a facility in Dallas. All had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As of April 5, there are now 71 total cases of COVID-19 and three deaths at Dallas County nursing homes.

As of March 31, there were 25 total cases of COVID-19 at Dallas County nursing homes, Dr. Philip Huang said during a press conference.

Those cases are broken down as follows:

Monticello West - 1 resident, 1 staff member, 2 other cases, 1 death

- 1 resident, 1 staff member, 2 other cases, 1 death Skyline - 30 residents

- 30 residents Edgemere Senior Living Facility - 4 residents (2 of whom have since died), 2 staff members, 4 other confirmed positives

- 4 residents (2 of whom have since died), 2 staff members, 4 other confirmed positives Reserve at Richardson —7 unspecified confirmed positives

—7 unspecified confirmed positives Westridge Nursing Home -1 staff member

-1 staff member Brentwood Place One- 17 unspecified confirmed positives

Saint Joseph Village – 1 unspecified confirmed positive

Villages of Dallas - 1 unspecified confirmed positive

Denton County

Number of cases: 90 cases, 5 deaths

The Denton State Supported Living Center is a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The 92 positive cases of COVID-19 discovered at this facility make up nearly one-fifth of the county's case count of 521.

As of April 14, 53 residents and at least 39 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

Four people who were residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center have died from the disease, according to county officials. Three of the four deaths were announced on April 11. They include a woman in her 80s, another woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s. On April 14, officials said a man over the age of 80 who was a resident at the facility had also died.

Also in Denton County, a man in his 90s who was a resident of a Lewisville nursing home died from COVID-19, county officials said April 5. He had been hospitalized due to the illness.

Tarrant County

Number of cases: 12 cases, 1 death

Heartis Arlington Assisted Living - 11 residents, 1 staff member

As of March 30, 12 people – 11 residents and 1 employee – had tested positive, company officials said. Three of those residents are currently hospitalized at Medical City Arlington.

One of the residents who tested positive has died, health officials announced on April 5. She was an elderly woman who had been hospitalized since she became ill, health officials said.

Ellis County

Number of cases: 6 cases

County health officials announced on April 6 one of the COVID-19 cases there includes an 86-year-old woman living in a nursing facility in Waxahachie.

Officials said she has been moved from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation to the care of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie, where she is currently hospitalized in isolation.

On April 19, county health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 101. These new cases include a 62-year-old Ennis man, a 52-year-old Ferris woman, a 41-year-old Glenn Heights woman, a 30-year-old Midlothian woman and a 31-year-old Waxahachie man, a 65-year-old Waxahachie man and a 66-year-old man who is a resident at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation. This brings the total number of cases at that facility to six.

WFAA digital producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.

