NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring essential businesses to provide cloth or surgical face masks to their employees who interact with the public.

Cuomo says under this executive order, employers must provide face masks free of cost to their employees. The governor added that providing essential workers with appropriate face coverings will safeguard public health.

During a news conference on Sunday, the governor reiterated that reopening schools and businesses must be done in a smart manner. Cuomo says he doesn't know what the coronavirus pandemic will look like in June, saying that we have to watch and see by following the science and data.

Cuomo says the state needs a public health strategy that is safe and consistent with an economic strategy.

"The big question for everyone right now is when do we reopen the economy, but first we need to make sure we have a smart, safe and coordinated plan in place to do it without risking public health," Cuomo said. "The keys to reopening the economy are continuing to limit the spread of the virus and ramping up antibody testing.

"I am going to issue two executive orders - one directing employers to provide essential workers with a mask to wear when they are interacting with the public, and one to expand the number of people who are eligible to conduct the antibody test. These measures will be key to getting people back to work and making sure they are protected when they do go back."

The governor once again stressed the need for testing. Cuomo signed an executive order, which will expand the number of those who can conduct COVID-19 antibody testing.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo held a separate press conference publicly thanking Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna, NY, for their efforts to help fellow New Yorkers. The nursing home in upstate New York voluntarily loaned 35 ventilators to those in need downstate.

"When things are at their worst, sometimes people are at their best," Cuomo said.

According to New York State's Department of Health COVID-19 map, 440,980 people have been tested, with 180,458 people testing positive for coronavirus in the state. Cuomo added that hospital discharges are continuing to go up.

