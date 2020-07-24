Cumbia singer passes away after suffering heart attack

His daughter had previously said that he was battling COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — Cumbia singer Ernesto Cortez has passed away after suffering a heart attack. His daughter had previously said that he was battling COVID-19.

His death was reported by his daughter on his Facebook page Friday. She says:

I just want to say today has been the hardest day of my life ever & for all of the family, a day I'll never forget.

Today the lord above took my dad Ernesto Cortez from us at 8:04 a.m. and he passed from cardiac arrest, not COVID.

I'll will never ever understand why him... but all I know is my that my dad was fighting so hard to stay alive for us until he couldn't anymore. I'm glad last night before anything we spoke to him on the phone for hours even though he couldn't respond at least we got to tell him we love him and miss him so much.

Things will never be the same in my life or without him because I lost my dad and not even that my kids lost their grandpa that loves them so much. I'm going to miss my dad always bugging me always texting and calling me, his funny loud laugh, his dance moves, and last but not least his singing

But I want to thank everyone who prayed their hardest for him I really appreciate y'all so much. I will be making a go fund me if you want to help donate anything for his funeral expenses. Thank you.



Dad your gone but you will never be forgotten. I'm gonna be visiting you always I love you,