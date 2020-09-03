SAN ANTONIO — The world-wide fight to contain the coronavirus continues, and once again, San Antonio is on the front line of the battle.

Health officials say there are about 3,500 people stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California and some of them are about end up in San Antonio.The status of the Grand Princess cruise ship matters in San Antonio because there are said to be 21 people aboard who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some passengers who have not tested positive will be brought to JBSA Lackland in San Antonio for quarantine.

Officials have not said how many people will be quarantined here or when they are arriving, but tracking the ship to follow their progress is easy to do online.

There are a number of web sites that track cruise ships. My Ship Tracking is one. Here is the link to the Grand Princess page:

With just a few key strokes it is possible to see the Grand Princess, off the coast of San Francisco, where she has been since Thursday.

One of the features displays a track of where the ship has been for the last few days.The path of the Grand Princess has been a loopy pattern of circles while they wait for clearance to come to port.

Health officials say the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be hospitalized on the spot in California.Everyone else will be screened and some of them will then be flown here to JBSA Lackland, where we have been told they will be confined to the base.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Pelosi, Schumer say Trump needs to support help on outbreak; 2 congressmen staying home

RELATED: Oil falls 25% as another virus-fueled trading week begins; Asian stocks plunge

RELATED: 2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus

RELATED: 'These passengers will not be released into the general public' | Cruise passengers may be quarantined in SA, officials say

Ron Nirenberg posted the following statement online this afternoon about his intentions in managing the arrival of the new evacuees:

“COVID-19 (formerly novel coronavirus 2019) UPDATE:



Last night, we received word that the federal government has opted to quarantine evacuees from the Grand Princess cruise ship at Lackland AFB.

We've been assured that all of the evacuees arriving in Lackland are without symptoms. We've also been informed that a significant number of the evacuees are Texas residents.



The Vice President has confirmed to Governor Abbott that every evacuee would be tested upon their arrival to Lackland. We are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and have asked them to keep this federal operation on federal ground with federal resources.



This is critical so that we keep our local hospitals and medical capacity at heightened readiness for any potential spread of COVID-19 locally. To date, there are zero confirmed cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 in San Antonio or Bexar County.

Throughout the weekend I have been coordinating with our area congressional delegation and the Governor's Office to ensure our requests are met, and I'm pleased that we are united in those efforts. We are working with the federal administration, but we are also holding all accountable to keep the quarantine from exposing the public.

I reserve all tools available to protect the residents of San Antonio.

We will continue to prioritize the utmost safety for the residents of San Antonio and exhibit compassion for these evacuated Americans who deserve to come home for proper care.

I will continue to provide critical updates as I receive more information.”