Need to check the long at an SA coronavirus-testing site? There's an app for that.

The app is crowdsourced, and was created in a collaboration with a local developer.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio residents have a new way to find out the latest updates regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic thanks to a new application, COVIDWatchSA, released by the city and developer IRYS to help share information about testing sites. Eventually, the app will be used to share vaccine information as well.

“The fight against COVID-19 has forced us to be creative to help our residents cope with this public health emergency," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The effort was spearheaded by District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and District 4 Councilwoman Ariana Rocha Garcia.

“In a pandemic, having timely information, having accurate information is what’s really key to keeping us safe,” Sandoval said. “The most important tool in a pandemic is communication.”

The application is web-based, so nothing needs to be downloaded. Visiting covidwatch.heyirys.com on a smartphone or desktop will allow you to access a map of all COVID-testing sites in San Antonio, along with wait time information.

For the time being, the app is crowdsourced, so how well it works depends on the people using it.

"As soon as we start populating this information, we will have that information available for everyone,” said Beto Altamirano, CEO and cofounder of IRYS.

Rocha Garcia approached the app developer about the project after hearing about one of their other initiatives from one of her marketing students at Our Lady of the Lake University.

“I live vicariously through my students, especially the ones who are doing internships.” Rocha Garcia said.

Her student interned with IRYS when they developed an app called Move the Line, for tracking wait times at polling sites during the 2020 presidential election.

“We had already developed a product for Move The Line, but we needed to adapt that product to fit the needs of COVIDWatchSA.” Altamirano said.

“I was seeing lines at testing centers,” Rocha Garcia added. “I realized that, ‘Gosh, we already have something that was created that was really helpful.’”