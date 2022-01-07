COVID-19 cases halt "Hamilton" at the Majestic this weekend

The Public Theater of San Antonio has also announced changes to its schedule due to the latest surge.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's theater community is being struck by COVID-19 once again.

As the highly contagious omicron variant prolongs the pandemic and sends local numbers skyrocketing to start 2022, local companies are pausing operations, including the hotly anticipated return of "Hamilton" on the Majestic stage.

The Majestic announced via social media Friday evening that this weekend's shows have been postponed, citing "breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company." The development affects scheduled shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with no make-up dates announced as of yet.

Instead, the Majestic encouraged those who were planning to attend this weekend to hold on to their tickets, adding that, as of now, "all future performances are scheduled to go on as planned."

We regret to share that this weekend’s performances of HAMILTON (January 7-9, 2022) at the Majestic Theatre are postponed due to breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company of HAMILTON. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ctbYxuKqQU — MajesticEmpire (@MajesticEmpire) January 7, 2022

The latest wave, which resulted in more than 25,000 new cases tallied by local health authorities through the first week of the new year, is also affecting plans for the Public Theater of San Antonio, which was set to premiere "35MM: A Musical Exhibition" on Friday, Jan. 14.

That opening has now been postponed, according to the theater. Staff members say they explored all possible scenarios before suspending.

"Really it all happened fast and suddenly, and there were compounding factors that led us to make the call," said Claudia de Vasco, executive artistic director for The Public, who said theater cast and staff have been tested on a weekly basis.

It was when a positive rapid-test result was confirmed as a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday that rehearsal for "35MM" ended early. It wasn't long before several other staff members said they had learned of possible exposure to the virus in recent days.

"To add to that, our testing clinic, who generously provides us with free testing, was unable to send staff to the theater for testing due to being understaffed and inundated at their clinic with citywide testing needs," de Vasco added, making it impossible for The Public to comply with Actors' Equity Association requirements.

For now, she said, the group has suspended rehearsals "until case numbers start declining." De Vasco and her team hope to provide an update on the status of "35MM" by the end of January.

On Thursday night organizers of San Antonio's official Martin Luther King, Jr. March, an event that draws hundreds of thousands each year, announced it was canceling an in-person event for a second straight year.