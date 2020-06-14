Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos after recent spike

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hundreds of San Marcos residents waited in their cars and stood in the hot sun on Sunday, June 14 to get tested for coronavirus.
The National Guard set up a public testing site at Bonham pre-K school, which was the first of five testing sites that will be provided in the area.
Here are the dates and locations:
Residents have been calling on state and local leaders to provide more testing after a recent spike of cases that has impacted front line workers.
State Rep. Erin Zwiener, District 45, said the turn out of Sunday's testing site showed the desperate need for more testing in that area.
"To me, what this really illustrates is that San Marcos needs a permanent drive through testing site," said Zwiener. "We have the demand. We have a large enough community. We are a hot spot. We need permanent options now."
National Guard troops said it's best to call 512-883-2400 ahead and make an appointment before showing up.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Texas reports 45 new hospitalizations; Hays County reports 54 new cases