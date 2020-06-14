Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos after recent spike

Hundreds of families stood in line and waited in their cars on Sunday morning as more testing became available for San Marcos residents.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hundreds of San Marcos residents waited in their cars and stood in the hot sun on Sunday, June 14 to get tested for coronavirus.

The National Guard set up a public testing site at Bonham pre-K school, which was the first of five testing sites that will be provided in the area.

Here are the dates and locations:

Residents have been calling on state and local leaders to provide more testing after a recent spike of cases that has impacted front line workers.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, District 45, said the turn out of Sunday's testing site showed the desperate need for more testing in that area.

"To me, what this really illustrates is that San Marcos needs a permanent drive through testing site," said Zwiener. "We have the demand. We have a large enough community. We are a hot spot. We need permanent options now."

National Guard troops said it's best to call 512-883-2400 ahead and make an appointment before showing up.

SAN MARCOS COVID TESTING HAPPENING UNTIL 5 PM: Call this number to make an appointment and you can wait in your car 🚗. 512-883-2400 LOCATION: Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School 🏫 1225 SH-123 San Marcos, TX 78666 United States Posted by KVUE on Sunday, June 14, 2020