Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County caps deadliest week for COVID-19 deaths since September

Nearly 5,100 San Antonio-area residents have died from virus complications during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — For the third time in the last two weeks, another 15 San Antonio-area residents have died from COVID-19 complications as the pandemic continues and the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread.

A total of 5,094 have died in Bexar County over the last two years. But coronavirus-related fatality rates have picked up since mid-January, resulting in the first five-day stretch of deaths being reported by Metro Health since early November.

Meanwhile, health authorities tallied another 4,970 new cases on Friday, raising the local diagnosis total to 478,595. The seven-day case average dropped for the fourth straight day, while hospitalizations decreased for a second day in a row.

Of the 1,245 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, 282 are in intensive care and 127 are using ventilators to help them breathe. Bexar County hospitalizations are expected to peak sometime in mid-February at around 1,300 hospitalizations, based on the latest data from UT Austin researchers.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.667 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 27, representing 88.9% of the county's population eligible (those over the age of 4) to receive a vaccination.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 27, representing of the county's population eligible (those over the age of 4) to receive a vaccination. 1.367 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Jan. 27, representing 72.2% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 38,682 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 30,892 new confirmed cases and 7,790 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Friday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.122 million.

An additional 225 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 77,780.

Coronavirus symptoms

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Find a Testing Location

