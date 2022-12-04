Coronavirus Tracker: COVID risk level remains 'low' for Bexar County

The community has been able to stave off a potential spring surge thus far in April.

SAN ANTONIO — COVID-19 infections have all but bottomed so far in April, with daily new-case counts wavering between 51 and 89 every day for the last two weeks in Bexar County.

Local health authorities reported another 61 and 64 new cases on Tuesday and Monday, respectively, bringing the San Antonio area's pandemic case count to 535,365. The seven-day new case average stands at 69.

Local coronavirus hospitalizations have more consistently declined this month. The number of patients battling virus symptoms in local hospitals has fallen by 31% since the start of the month, down to 57 on Tuesday. This time last month, there were still more than 150 patients in Bexar County health care facilities.

Of those 57 patients, 14 are in intensive care and 10 are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Bexar County's pandemic death toll remained at 5,319 on Tuesday after no additional virus-related deaths were reported. Meanwhile, Metro Health's COVID-19 risk level remained at "low" once again as the community continues to stave off a potential spring surge.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.438 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 4.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 4. More than 496,000 eligible Bexar County residents have received their COVID-19 booster shot, as of Monday, April 4.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 1,989 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 719 new confirmed cases and 1,270 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.696 million.

An additional 38 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 86,279.

