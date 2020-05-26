South Congress vintage shop reopens after 77 days

The owner of Feathers Boutique Vintage said she has protocols in place to try to keep everyone safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — Roughly half the businesses on South Congress Avenue are now open, including Feathers Boutique Vintage.

The shop opened its doors on Tuesday after being closed for 77 days. Owner Emily Hoover said she's now ready to open with safety guidelines in place, like only allowing five customers inside at a time and requiring masks.

"I've also closed off my middle dressing room as a place for people to put the items that they've tried on so that I can kind of like, clean off the hangers and let those sit for a couple [of] days before it put them back out on the floor," Hoover said.

Feathers closed on March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. It was one of the 32 vintage shops that chose not to open when Texas businesses were allowed to in stage one at the beginning of May.