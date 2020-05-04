SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 6,871 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 122 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 384 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 4; 117 of them are "community-transmission" cases. Officials have confirmed two additional coronavirus-related deaths across Bexar County, bringing the total to 11. City officials are also releasing the zip codes of residents who have tested positive for the virus. Click here for that information.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Many school districts in the San Antonio area have closed at least until May 4, after the governor ordered schools closed until then. Check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

Real-time updates:

Sunday, April 5

Saturday, April 4

7:50 p.m.

DeWitt County officials report a seventh confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, classified as community spread. The county urges residents to follow Gov. Greg Abbott's new stay-home mandate.

6:30 p.m.

VIA bus routes are moving to “Saturday” schedules starting on Monday with some reduced hours and routes.

Some routes will not be operating and others will offer limited service. All of that information is at VIAinfo.net, and updates on VIA's coronavirus response can be found here.

6:10 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that two more people have died in Bexar County, bringing the total to 11.

Both were men in their 80s with underlying health issues, and one was a resident at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation facility where 66 others have tested positive. There are now 384 confirmed cases in the county, and 47 have recovered.

2:00 p.m.

An employee at the H-E-B Plus! on Loop 1604 at Bandera Road has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the company, the employee was last at the store on March 27. They say the store has been deep-cleaned multiple times since then, and all other employees who had contact have been notified.

11:38 a.m.

Officials in Comal County have confirmed another three additional cases of coronavirus, totaling 21 cases. The announcement marks the third consecutive day of three new cases confirmed. At least two of the case are considered community transmission.

9:10 a.m.

Kendall County and the City of Boerne confirm a new case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine. The newest case if travel-related.

7 a.m.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.1 million with almost 60,000 deaths and 233,000 recoveries.

