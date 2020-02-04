SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 4,607 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 68 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 229 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 1; 66 of them are "community-transmission" cases. Officials have confirmed nine coronavirus-related deaths across Bexar County. There are no new cases Wednesday. City officials are also releasing the zip codes of residents who have tested positive for the virus. Click here for that information.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Many school districts in the San Antonio area have closed at least until May 4, after the governor ordered schools closed until then. Check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

Real-time updates:

Thursday, April 2

7:25 a.m.

A moment of silence is being held Thursday in San Antonio today at 9:20 a.m. to honor the people who have died from coronavirus and recognize the healthcare workers and other people who are on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

7:10 a.m.

The Federal Trade Commission says consumer complaints related to the coronavirus have surged. The FTC said Tuesday it has received 7,800 complaints since the start of the year and about half of those came in just the past week.

"The top categories of coronavirus-related fraud complaints include travel and vacation related reports about cancellations and refunds, reports about problems with online shopping, mobile texting scams, and government and business imposter scams," the FTC said in a statement.

Wednesday, April 1

6:15 p.m.

There are now 229 confirmed Bexar County coronavirus cases. No new deaths have been reported. There are 70 travel-related cases and 66 community transmission cases. 33 cases involved close contact, and 60 cases remain under investigation.

4:34 p.m.

1 of the 7 Kendall County patients who tested positive for coronavirus visited a local business (a UPS store) within the City of Boerne, according to officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services. It is possible that anyone who visited the UPS store at 215 W. Bandera on March 28 around 12 p.m. may have been exposed.

As a precaution, city officials say the store is being "professionally sanitized" overnight so customers can go there on Thursday.

4:19 p.m.

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 4 additional lab-confirmed cases overnight and today bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 42, of the 42, 32 cases are active, 10 are recovered.

4:15 p.m.

NEISD employee tests positive for coronavirus. While there was no contact with any students, the employe did visit the Johnson High School campus briefly on two occasions.

12:40 p.m.

12 people have tested positive for coronavirus at a San Antonio nursing home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Six are staff members at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation, and six are residents.

11:10 a.m.

Comal County officials have confirmed a 12th positive case of coronavirus, a patient in their 60s who has self-quarantined at home. How the patient contracted the coronavirus is unconfirmed.

“The patient traveled internationally in the weeks before symptom onset, but the amount of time between travel and symptoms makes it difficult to determine whether they contracted the virus overseas or locally,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health.

10:20 a.m.

The Texas State Teachers Association posted a letter to social media Wednesday demanding that Texas schools stay closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

9:54 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has confirmed that a second member of the department has tested positive for coronavirus. This case does not appear to be related to the first.

7:56 a.m.

In an effort to increase social distancing, Costco says it will temporarily start limiting the number of people who can enter its stores. Starting Friday, only two people will be allowed in for every membership card that is presented, according to the company's website. That means parents who normally haul their whole family to the store may have to leave some of them at home.

7 a.m.

The U.S. has 189,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,081 deaths from the disease as of 3:15 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,100 people have recovered.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.