These are the facts:

There have been at least 26,171 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 690 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on April 28, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,307 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 28. A total of 44 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 574 people have fully recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. You can find more information about that here. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, April 29

7:04 a.m.

President Donald Trump said his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," Trump said Tuesday at the White House. “We will be looking into that in the very near future."

Trump said it has not been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing. “Maybe it's a combination of both," he said.

6:30 a.m.

There have been more than 1,012,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is more than 58,000 while nearly 116,000 have recovered. Nearly 5.8 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Tuesday, April 28

9:30 p.m.

In their nightly update, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says two more deputies and two more jail inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In total, 64 inmates have tested positive, while 36 county deputies have been diagnosed.

9:15 p.m.

H-E-B announces it is removing or amending previously-mandated buying limits on some products, including removing them from toilet paper and food entirely.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 32 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,307. No new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, so the local death toll stands at 44. In all, 574 county residents have recovered from the virus, which is about 44 percent of all cases.

Nirenberg also touted the new city website showing coronavirus data visualizations. It is located at https://covid19.sanantonio.gov.

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order classifying the meat-production industry as critical national infrastructure to keep plants open amid concerns about a potential looming shortage.

2:15 p.m.

City leaders have released a plan detailing efforts to reopen San Antonio during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-page document details the guidelines for reopening, anticipated phases and the strategies in place. The document can be found here.

11:00 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following information about coronavirus cases Tuesday:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 37

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 37

9:06 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department released the following information about coronavirus cases within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 5

6:30 a.m.

As companies start planning their reopenings, business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers infected by the coronavirus.

They appear to have the White House's ear. President Donald Trump has floated shielding businesses from lawsuits. His top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC last week that businesses shouldn't be held liable to trial lawyers “putting on false lawsuits that will probably be thrown out of court."

