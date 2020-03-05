SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 30,522 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 847 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on May 2, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,585 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on May 2. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 725 people who had the virus have fully recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Sunday, May 3

7:15 a.m.

The European Union is investigating on a rapid schedule whether the use of the drug remdesivir could be allowed for treating the coronavirus within the 27-nation bloc following a similar decision in the United States.

The Swedish Medical Products Agency's infection department director, Charlotta Bergqvist, told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that the introduction of remdesivir with is now being studied with a high priority within the EU and a decision may be reached “in a few days.”

Read more here.

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 60,000 people in the United States have died. Worldwide, over 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 244,000 people have died around the globe.

Saturday, May 2

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 108 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,477. Of those 108 positive tests, 65 are from the Bexar County Jail and 43 are community cases. No new deaths were reported, so the local death toll remains at 48. In all, 725 county residents have recovered from the virus.

2:15 p.m.

Now is also a good time to tighten the budget if you haven't already, according to financial experts.

Economists say when business re-opens, people will have missed too many payments with no income coming in. Many will not want to go to bars and be in crowds, and that will further impact the hospitality industry.

"I still don't think we're going into a depression," said Thomas Gilbert, a University of Washington professor of finance and business economics. "But I think the recession will be quite bad. This re-opening will take time."

12 p.m.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that there were 1,293 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The agency also reported 31 additional deaths.

RELATED: Texas Army National Guard helping at New Braunfels Food Bank

RELATED: FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk