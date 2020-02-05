SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 29,229 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 816 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on May 1, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,477 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on May 1. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 683 people who had the virus have fully recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. You can find more information about that here. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Coronavirus Q&A | SA's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order | List of companies still hiring |Shopping times for seniors | School districts offering free meals | List of businesses, restaurants and shops operating in San Antonio

Friday, May 1

9 p.m.

Despite preparing to welcome back vendors and patrons this weekend, Traders Village – the massive outdoor flea market on the city's southwest side – was told by officials it can't operate this weekend. The reason: It's an outdoor market, and metro health experts said outdoor gatherings still pose a risk for spreading the coronavirus at this point in time.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 103 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Friday, bringing the total to 1,477. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said 91 of those new cases are at the Bexar County Jail. No new deaths were reported in Bexar County, so the local death toll stands at 48. In all, 683 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:30 p.m.

Guadalupe County officials announced four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the county to 85.

4 p.m.

Stocks on Wall Street once again close much lower than where they opened, as Amazon, Exxon Mobil and other major corporations reporting continuing dips in earnings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3:30 p.m.

The FDA has approved use of the drug remdesivir to treat some hospitalized coronavirus patients, using powers reserved for public health emergencies to waive regular procedures while concluding that the drug's potential benefits outweighs the risks.

A government-sponsored study of the drug found it reduced hospital stays by 31%.

3 p.m.

The Witte Museum says it will not reopen this weekend, even though Governor Greg Abbott is allowing non-interactive museums to open. Read their statement below:

"The Witte Museum is excited about the possibility of re-opening to the public soon, especially given Gov. Abbott’s announcement today about opening selected businesses, on May 1, which includes museums. However, the Witte Museum is not quite ready to open safely. Soon after closing in March, the Witte Museum team created a Re-Opening Task Force that has been working on safety measures and procedures, as well as analyzing the safest ways for the public to experience and enjoy the Witte Museum to its full potential.

The Re-Opening Task Force is working with leaders in the community and developing protocols that are being bench marked with national museums. It will take some time to implement the plan and ensure a safe environment for re-opening. Please know we are working as quickly as we can and will announce a re-opening date soon.

As soon as all protective measures are in place, the Witte will re-open."

2:30 p.m.

Texas State University currently has plans to resume classes in-person for the Summer II semester (July 6 through Aug. 5) and fall 2020. These plans could change according to public health advice and conditions.

11:45 a.m.

Comal County released the following information about coronavirus cases in the county:

"As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

827 tests conducted

58 positive tests

719 negative tests

50 results still pending

Of the 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

22 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

11 from the Bulverde area

6 from eastern Comal County

County 5 from north of Canyon Lake

3 from south of Canyon Lake

3 from Garden Ridge

3 from the Spring Branch area

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

2 from southwest Comal County

County 1 from central Comal County"

9:09 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided an update on their numbers, as well:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 15

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 15



Service delivery to the citizens of the City of San Antonio has not been impacted.

8:40 a.m.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department provided an update on the agency's numbers of coronavirus-related cases:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 2

Civilians in quarantine- 1

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 3

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake,” and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab. Trump even suggested Thursday that the release could have been intentional. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for the web of U.S. spy agencies, said it had ruled out the virus being man-made but was still investigating the precise source of the global pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide.

Full story here.

5:30 a.m.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 has reached nearly 1,070,000 as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 63,000 deaths and nearly 154,000 recoveries. 6.2 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have recovered among 3.2 million confirmed cases. There have been 233,000 confirmed killed as a result of COVID-19.

RELATED: Texas Army National Guard helping at New Braunfels Food Bank

RELATED: FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk