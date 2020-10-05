SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 37,860 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,049 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 12:15 p.m. on May 9, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,887 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 9. A total of 56 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Sunday, May 10

10:30 a.m.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported two employee deaths that they say may be connected to the coronavirus.

8:36 a.m.

As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special. Here's what some people are doing to celebrate Mother's Day despite the need for social distancing.

5:28 a.m.

Iran says it is ready for unconditional prisoner swap talks with the United States because of fears that the coronavirus could put the lives of the prisoners at risk, reports say.

Saturday, May 9

10 p.m.

Two members of the White House coronavirus task force have placed themselves in quarantine after reportedly coming into contact recently with a positive patient.

9:15 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a total of 307 jail inmates have now tested positive for coronavirus after six new reported diagnoses on Saturday. Forty-nine of them have recovered.

9 p.m.

President Trump on Saturday announced the federal government will purchase $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers to help out local food banks.

7:30 p.m.

As national parks slowly begin to increase access for outdoor recreators, officials say to expect more employees patrolling trails and campgrounds.

6:40 p.m.

City leaders encouraged social and physical distancing ahead of Mother's Day. In his daily updates regarding coronavirus in San Antonio, Mayor Nirenberg urged everyone to find a way to thank and show love to their mothers from afar, especially if they are members of a vulnerable population.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 52 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Saturday, May 9, bringing the total to 1,887. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, so the local death toll remains at 56.

5 p.m.

After previously being postponed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL says its annual draft may now happen earlier than originally scheduled—in early June, before the Stanley Cup Final.

1 p.m.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the State of Texas rose to 1,049 on Saturday, according to the the Health and Human Services Department. There have been 37,860 total cases, amounting to an increase of more than 1,200 over Friday's reported figures.

11:15 a.m.

There are a total of 1,288,569 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 77,344 reported coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

7:53 a.m.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time.

7:41 a.m.

Eleven members of the U.S. Secret Service are currently positive for coronavirus, according to reports by USA Today and Yahoo News.

1:17 a.m.

NBA teams start to reopen facilities, as plans for tests begin emerging.

12:37 a.m.

National gas prices are on the rise as states reopen, according to a recent report from AAA.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk