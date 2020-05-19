Real-Time Updates: San Antonio has the capacity to conduct 3,000 tests per day; Texas begins 'Phase 2' towards reopening

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 48,693 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,347 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:25 p.m. on May 18, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 2,213 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 18. A total of 62 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

Tuesday, May 19

8:13 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department released the following numbers related to coronavirus cases within the department.

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 3

Civilians in quarantine- 6

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 9

7:01 a.m.

There are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 90,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

5:54 a.m.

US President Donald Trump tweeted a letter he had sent World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlining "serious concerns" with the UN body's coronavirus response.

Trump said “the only way forward” is if WHO “can actually demonstrate independence from China.”

Monday, May 18

7:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County Monday, bringing the total cases to 114.

91 county residents have recovered from coronavirus, while 23 residents continue to battle the virus. According to the county, five members of the same household have tested positive for coronavirus since Friday.

7:00 p.m.

San Antonio ISD announced that they will be hosting 2020 graduation ceremonies at outdoor Alamo Stadium beginning in June.

For the purposes of social distancing, each student will only get two guest tickets and one parking space. Everyone there must wear a mask, and seating will be organized to keep people six feet apart. A schedule for each school can be found here.

6:30 p.m.

Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger announced Monday that San Antonio now has the capacity to conduct 3,000 coronavirus tests a day, though the city does not have that kind of demand. Testing will continue to target congregate settings such as nursing homes. Bridger also said she expects the number of asymptomatic tests to increase

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 93 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Monday, bringing the total to 2,213. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported; the local death toll stands at 62. In all, 50% of the total cases in Bexar County have recovered.

5:07 p.m.

Hays County officials reported 13 new positive coronavirus cases since Saturday, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases in the county to 235. Additionally, 152 residents have now recovered from the coronavirus; the county has seen three fatalities from the virus.

3:25 p.m.

Texas Health and Human Services announced the latest coronavirus numbers Monday. HHS now reported 48,693 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,347 reported deaths.

It is estimated that 28,371 Texans have recovered from COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

3:01 p.m.

As part of his second phase to reopen the state, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new list of what can reopen, including some Texas businesses that can resume starting today.

1:15 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar gave an update on the latest coronavirus numbers for the inmates at the Bexar County jail:

392 inmates in total have tested positive.

296 are active positives.

13 are in recovery.

62 have made a full recovery.

1 inmate has died.

1,620 inmates have been tested in total.

1,016 have tested negative.

Salazar said most of the positive cases are asymptomatic and he called that "disturbing" because it could mean that coronavirus is spreading more in the community than people may think.

11:04 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department released its latest number of cases related to the coronavirus:

Sworn Officers COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 3

Civilians in quarantine: 5

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 8

10:34 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department released its latest number of cases related to the coronavirus:

SAFD uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD uniformed in quarantine: 2

SAFD civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD personnel quarantined: 2

6:32 a.m.

China will provide $2 billion over two years to fight the coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said Monday, rallying around the World Health Organization and its efforts even as the Trump administration has slashed funding for the U.N. health agency.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk