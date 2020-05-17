Real-time updates: San Antonio says more housing, rent relief is available for those seeking it

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

These are the facts:

There have been at least 46,999 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,305 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:15 p.m. on May 16, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 2,120 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 15. A total of 62 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

Sunday, May 17

12:32 p.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is declining to criticize local leaders amid images of crowded bars and boardwalks in areas where coronavirus restrictions are being lifted.

8:10 a.m.

Tattoo shop owners across Texas are wondering when they'll get the chance to welcome customers again. They believe they should have been added to the list of re-openings with hair salons and barbershops because they follow similar regulations. Here's what many owners are saying.

6:11 a.m.

Starting Monday, Uber is reminding customers of its new policy; The ridesharing app will now require drivers to send photographic proof that they're wearing a mask each day. Passengers have to wear them, too.

Saturday, May 16

8:30 p.m.

A report from TOP Data shows Texas ranks low for job availability amid the pandemic, with 647 job postings for every 100,000 residents in the state.

7:50 p.m.

The principal and employees at a Northside ISD school are self-isolating after a fellow employee claims to test positive for coronavirus.

Northside ISD told KENS 5 that the employee was at the campus of Health Careers High School Friday along with staff who were closing out the campus for the school year.

6:35 p.m.

At the daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday evening, local leaders said there is more aid available for San Antonio residents seeking relief for rent, mortgage, utility or internet access, fuel, and groceries. As of Friday morning, more than 7,300 applications were received, according to Neighborhood and Housing Services Director Veronica Soto.

More information on those resources, as well as how to fill out an application, can be found here.

Meanwhile, while local leaders said new case numbers for the weekend wouldn't be provided until Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff lamented the "mixed messages" being disseminated in regards to the importance of wearing masks while in public.

6 p.m.

The city says Metro Health officials will be taking a break from providing the latest local case numbers over the weekend. There is still a daily update set for Saturday evening.

3:20 p.m.

The state reported 1,801 additional lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among Texans on Saturday, bringing the total to 46,999. There are also now a total of 1,305 coronavirus-related deaths, up 33 from Friday.

The 1,801 new cases amount to the biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus diagnoses in Texas. The spike can at least partially be attributed to an outbreak in Amarillo; according to state leaders, at least 700 newly confirmed cases were reported in that community alone. For a few weeks, the state has been working to begin testing employees of meatpacking plants in the area, and the results are now being reported, the state says.

12:57 p.m.

The fifth veteran from the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home has passed away from coronavirus, according to an update from Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel.

There are 14 residents and 9 staff at the home for a total of 23 people. As of Saturday, May 16 1 resident has recovered from coronavirus, while 5 others have died. 7 of the 9 staff members have also recovered.

9:41 a.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says if you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott ID NOW Point-of-Care test, you might have to be re-tested because early data show potential inaccurate results that may return false negatives.