Real-time updates: Bexar Co. surpasses 2,100 cases

There have been at least 45,198 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,272 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:15 p.m. on May 15, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 2,120 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 15. A total of 62 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

Saturday, May 16

12:57 p.m.

The fifth veteran from the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home has passed away from coronavirus, according to an update from Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel.

There are 14 residents and 9 staff at the home for a total of 23 people. As of Saturday, May 16 1 resident has recovered from coronavirus, while 5 others have died. 7 of the 9 staff members have also recovered.

9:41 a.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says if you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott ID NOW Point-of-Care test, you might have to be re-tested because early data show potential inaccurate results that may return false negatives.

Friday, May 15

8:45 p.m.

House Democrats pushed through a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief package meant to help shore up a U.S. economy in freefall, but it faces resistance from the Republican-led Senate and White House. The bill would send $1 trillion to local governments' aid, as well as another round of $1,200 checks to individual Americans.

7:30 p.m.

The Texas Restaurant Association painted a grim future for Lone Star State eateries, saying that nearly 10% have closed during the ongoing pandemic, without plans to reopen.

7 p.m.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ordered that evictions and debt collections can resume in May after the court system temporarily put a hold on both during the ongoing pandemic. Eviction hearings can resume as soon as Tuesday, but some Texan tenants may be protected for a few more months through federal aid and moratoriums.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 79 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Friday, bringing the total to 2,120. Meanwhile, three new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, bringing the local death toll to 62. In all, 1,071 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:40 p.m.

J.C. Penney, which had been struggling financially just before the coronavirus pandemic started, announced Friday it would file for bankruptcy while closing some stores.

4 p.m.

Calling the effort "Operation Warp Speed," President Donald Trump on Friday said the government would use "every plane, truck and soldier" at its disposal to distribute coronavirus vaccines that he hopes are ready by year's end.

3:30 p.m.

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases rose by about 1,300 in the state on Friday, bringing the new total to 45,198, according to state health officials. The death toll rose to 1,272.

2:30 p.m.

Baptist Health System will be enforcing new rules come Monday, May 18.

The BHS visitation policy will be relaxed to allow one designated support person to accompany each patient.

2:17 p.m.

The Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Boerne is reporting a new case of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 21.

1:40 p.m.

VIA announced that they will resume collecting fares on June 1. They had suspended fare collection to prevent crowding at the entry points on buses.

Ticket windows will reopen on May 20, and tickets can also be purchased online. Passengers are required to wear a mask, and information on schedules and routes can be found here.

1:00 p.m.

La Cantera Resort & Spa announced that they will reopen to welcome guests on June 3. Guests will be able to make hair and nail appointments, and the company has put in place new standards to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

11:06 a.m.

Comal County officials confirm two more cases of coronavirus bring the total number of cases in the county to 70.

10:00 a.m.

A food service employee in Medina Valley Independent School District is quarantining after having direct contact with a family member who has tested positive.

The employee worked in the kitchen at Potranco Elementary, which will be shut down for two weeks and sanitized. All employees who had contact with that employee are self-quarantining at home as well.

"For today’s meal service (May 15), food will be brought from another site and we will set up in the Potranco Elementary parking lot to distribute food," said a letter from MVISD Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach. "Starting on Monday, May 18, the meal service at Potranco Elementary will move to Loma Alta Middle School for two weeks."

