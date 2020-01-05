SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 28,087 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 782 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:15 p.m. on April 30, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,374 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 30. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 46.4 percent of people who had the virus have fully recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. You can find more information about that here. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Friday, May 1

Thursday. April 30

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 48 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,374. Meanwhile, two new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, bringing the local death toll to 48. In all, 46.4 percent of county residents who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.

5:10 p.m.

Three major airlines companies announced they would be following JetBlue's footsteps in requiring its passengers to wear face masks. For Delta, the new mandate begins Monday; for Frontier, May 8; and for American, May 11.

3:30 p.m.

Pearl announced that several businesses will be reopening dining rooms and retail operations in the next week. Here's the list of what will open and when:

May 1:

Boiler House

La Gloria

Larder at Hotel Emma (patio)

Supper at Hotel Emma

Hiatus Spa and Retreat (retail only)

LeeLee (by appointment only)

The Sporting District

May 4:

Green Vegetarian Cuisine

Adelante Boutique

Dos Carolinas

3:15 p.m.

Elected officials say more federal funding will be coming to help the San Antonio area in a variety of different ways. Senator John Cornyn announced that $6.3 million in coronavirus relief funds will go toward public housing in the area, and Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $423,975 for San Antonio's Senior Corps.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the San Antonio area an important priority during the outbreak.”

“Senior Corps does incredible work in engaging older Americans in service projects that address community needs,” said Congressman Cuellar. “These funds will be used to support Senior Corps volunteers who are working hard to improve the well-being of our neighbors and families."

3:00 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that a 53-year-old detention deputy died Thursday morning, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said the death was due to complications from coronavirus. An autopsy is pending.

Salazar held a news conference with reporters via Zoom on Thursday afternoon to discuss the deputy's death. Timothy Delafunte was a 27-year veteran of the force and was found dead in the North Patrol Service area.

2:30 p.m.

While there have been reports that some NBA owners are on the verge of writing off the rest of the 2019-20 season, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said Thursday the Spurs remain "on board" to resume the campaign.

"Our position all along is we want to do what's right for the league and for the fans," Buford said. "Every indication we've had -- I just got off a (team) presidents' call -- every intention is to return to play and try to create the best environment we can for the league, the fans, and we're on board with that."

1:30 p.m.

San Antonio and Bexar County's joint Stay Home, Work Safe mandates have been extended once again—this time through May 19.

Thursday, the San Antonio City Council voted to confirm the extension. Mayor Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff had announced the extension at Wednesday night's coronavirus live updates.

12:00 p.m.

H-E-B has introduced new purchasing limits on meat in the San Antonio area as coronavirus strains America's food supply chain.

Customers will be limited to one package of ground beef and two total packages of either beef, chicken, pork, or turkey.

11:26 a.m.

Comal County officials confirm the 55th case of coronavirus. The patient is a Bulverde resident in their 40s who is self-isolating.

10:50 a.m.

VIA Metropolitan Transit announced an extension of fare relief through May 17. Fares have been suspended since March 21 to help reduce crowding when boarding.

Masks are required for passengers and staff, capacity has been reduced to encourage social distancing, and the schedule has been altered to continue providing essential service.

9:12 a.m.

Officials with the City of Lytle have confirmed their first positive case of coronavirus. No further information on this case is available at this time.

8:22 a.m.

A spokesperson for SAPD released the agency's most recent numbers of coronavirus-related cases:

April 30th, 2020

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 2

Civilians in quarantine- 1

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 3

7:00 a.m.

Weekly U.S. job losses from the coronavirus pandemic are expected to decrease when the latest numbers are reported Thursday, but is expected to bring the total to more than 30 million. The numbers for the week ending April 25 will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET. Thursday.

4:15 a.m.

There were more than 1,040,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is almost 61,000, while over 124,000 people have recovered. Beyond 6 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.2 million cases with 227,000 deaths and 970,000 recoveries.

