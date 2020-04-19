SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 18, 260 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 453 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. p.m. on Saturday, April 18, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 992 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 18. A total of 38 people have died related to the coronavirus, while 256 have recovered.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Sunday, April 19

9:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests are now being conducted daily in the U.S. but suggested that governors and not the federal government were to blame for numbers not being higher. Pence tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “if states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight.”

He said the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week. Meanwhile on Fox News Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the testing, “we’re way late on it, and that is the failure. The president gets an 'F,' a failure on the testing.”

8:30 a.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday his party is close to coming to an agreement with Republicans regarding a new coronavirus response bill.

Schumer said Sunday on CNN that the Democrats have made "very good progress," and the Senate leader said that he is hopeful they can "come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning.”

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 735,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6 a.m. EDT Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 39,000 deaths in the U.S. and 66,000 recoveries. More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted.

Saturday, April 18

6:25 p.m.

While reporting the latest coronavirus figures, San Antonio and Bexar County leaders condemned the large gatherings of demonstrators that took to Austin streets on Saturday to protest ongoing stay-home orders.

Mayor Nirenberg called the actions taken by dozens at the state's capitol "reckless" and "careless."

6:10 p.m.

Local leaders reported 33 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County, bringing the total in the metro to 992. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reported an additional death from coronavirus complications, of a man in his 50s with underlying heath issues.

Meanwhile, 256 county residents have recovered from the virus, and 78 are currently being treated at a hospital.

5:30 p.m.

Hays County reports four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents in the community, bringing the total there to 125. Fifty-four have recovered.

2 p.m.

Dozens of protesters took to Austin streets to protest ongoing social distancing guidelines, one day after Gov. Abbott announced the first steps in his plan to re-open businesses across the state. It's one of several similar protests that have unfolded across the country, and was promoted by Austin-based InfoWars.

10:41 a.m.

Comal County officials have confirmed zero positive cases of coronavirus for a third straight day.

As of this morning, Comal County's Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

581 tests conducted

43 positive tests

513 negative tests

25 results still pending

The county also announced it has set up a hotline for residents to call with coronavirus-related questions and local restrictions. The number is (830)221-1120, and is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also go to this website for information.

7:45 a.m.

There were more than 706,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 37,000 deaths in the U.S. and 59,000 recoveries. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.2 million cases, 154,000 deaths and 577,000 recoveries.

