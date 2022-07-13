COVID Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations reach highest level since February amid summer variant surge

More than 300 patients are in Bexar County hospitals with COVID-19 for the first time since February 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to steadily rise in the San Antonio area, indicating that the virus is still spreading quickly.

On Wednesday, there were 336 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms in local hospitals, according to health authorities.

Of those hospitalizations – the highest for Bexar County since Feb. 28 – 19 patients are using ventilators and 58 are in intensive care.

Virus-related deaths, however, remain low, and 961 new infections were reported Wednesday.

The seven-day case average stands at 1,009, which is up from last week. That figure has also been gradually increasing for the last two-plus months, but it's also widely believed to be an undercount due to the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests that go unreported.

More than 576,000 COVID-19 diagnoses have been reported in Bexar County, while 5,343 residents have died of virus complications. One new death was reported Wednesday.

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,458,317 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of July 6, which is about 72% of the population.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of July 6, which is about 72% of the population. 557,534 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot, including 83,912 residents who have received a second booster, as of July 6.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 10,822 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 7,896 new confirmed cases and 2,926 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.1 million.

An additional 21 Texans have died from virus complications, the state reported Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 87,321.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a testing location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.